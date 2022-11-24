Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in Qatar 2022, but after being given a very controversial penalty kick against Ghana. Of course social media reacted to this decision with very funny memes.

The 'Siu' celebration returned in Qatar 2022. In Matchday 1 of Group H, Portugal faced Ghana in a very tough game. In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo scored after the referee saw a very controversial penalty, so the fans reacted to it with some funny memes.

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Portugal in the first game of this FIFA World Cup. He's the biggest star in the squad, so everyone is expecting great performances by the striker to fight for the title.

In the second half against Ghana and with the 0-0 score, Cristiano Ronaldo was tackled inside the box and the referee decided it was a clear penalty. But not all the fans think the same way, so they reacted to this decision with some very funny memes.

Funniest memes and reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial penalty kick vs Ghana

