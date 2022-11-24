It took only one game at Qatar 2022 for Cristiano Ronaldo to set an unprecedented record in FIFA World Cup history. Not even the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, or Lionel Messi were able to do it.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Qatar 2022 surrounded by controversy over an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which ultimately led to his departure from Manchester United. However, he left all of that aside to make FIFA World Cup history with Portugal.

The 37-year-old superstar got on the scoresheet in his team's first game in Qatar against Ghana on Matchday 1 of Group H. Fernando Santos' men were awarded a penalty in the second half, and the expert didn't fail.

Not only Ronaldo added to his personal count at the international level, but he also set an amazing feat that not even the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi were able to do in a World Cup.

Ronaldo makes World Cup history with goal for Portugal at Qatar 2022

With his goal for Portugal against Ghana in their Qatar 2022 debut, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five different FIFA World Cups. Will he lead his side to glory? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

