Flea, known for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, spoke out against a decision made by the VAR during Portugal's match against Ghana of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, check out what the bassist had to say.

It is not the first time that Michael "Flea" Balzary, bassist of the legendary rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers, shows his fanaticism for international soccer. Some years ago he shared a series of photos showing his sympathy for Boca Juniors, one of Argentina's best-known soccer teams.

Now, with the World Cup in full swing, many celebrities have chosen to show their dissatisfaction with certain situations of the matches. One of them was Flea, who was not very satisfied with the result of Portugal vs Ghana and did not hesitate to publish his opinion on social networks.

Flea showed his support for Ghana after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty kick

The Portugal vs Ghana match played in one of the stadiums in Qatar has caused a lot of nervousness, both in the players themselves and in the celebrities watching from the sidelines. Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty was one of the most discussed situations and many were not happy with the VAR. Well, Flea was one of them.

After knowing the final score, which was 3-1 with the European team on top of their debut, the bassist posted his disagreement with the foul that was charged to the Ghanaian team and that gave CR7 the opportunity to kick the penalty. "Bu***it penalty call on Ghana", he tweeted first to then declare that the African country had been robbed.