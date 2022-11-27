Germany and Spain drew 1-1 in their second round match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Leroy Sane's performance in the second half was key for the Germans. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Germany and Spain drew 1-1 in their second round match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The result helps Germany, but Group E’s fate is all open. Anything can happen now, after today’s results, including Costa Rica’s win over Japan.

It was a tactical match for both teams, without many chances during the first half. Germany could have scored first but their goal was ruled out due offside. So, Alvaro Morata scored the opener.

It seemed like the match would end in Spain's victory, but Germany managed to score thanks to Niklas Füllkrug. However, Leroy Sane’s entrance helped the team. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from the game.

Leroy Sane shines during Germany-Spain: Funniest memes and reactions

Fans were happy to watch Leroy Sane against Spain, as the team really improved with his performance. Now, Germany has to beat Costa Rica in their third match, while Spain has to get a win against Japan. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:









