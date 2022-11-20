Mexico will face Poland in their debut game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, November 22nd. But have these two sides met before this matchup?

Mexico will make their debut aganst Poland on Tuesday, November 22nd at the Stadium 974 for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Both will fight to be one of two teams qualified for the next round in Group B, as Argentina, one of the contenders have already set their minds to be the winner of this group.

After a rocky CONCACAF qualifiers, Mexico haven't found a decent eleven-man lineup to perform as expected. In fact, under Gerardo Martino's management, everything has went downhill since the beginning. However, as in a World Cup anything can happen, this matchup could bring surprises.

Especially when Poland's history doesn't help the team led by Robert Lewandowski. Despite their jorney to get to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when it comes to big moments, sometimes Poland don't fulfill the expectations, and let their fans down. Although as this World Cup could be the last one for the Barcelona striker, things could change for better.

When was the last time Mexico faced Poland in the FIFA World Cup?

As Mexico are one of the teams with most participations in a World Cup with 21 tournaments played, it could be expected that El Tri have already faced at least once each team that has qualified for the World Cup at any given moment. This is one of those cases.

In fact, it was at the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina, where Mexico shared group 2 with West Germany, Tunisia and Poland. Through the group stage, El Tri couldn't picked up at least a point. It was one of their worst World Cup performances in history with 0 points and 12 goals conceded.

So, the game between Mexico and Poland was the last one to be played in that group. Mexico was already eliminated while Poland needed to win to be the 1st place of the group. And that's what happened, Poland won 3-1 over Mexico at the Gigante de Arroyito Stadium in Rosario.

