In the wake of their second defeat in the 2022 World Cup group stage, many wonder whether Qatar are already eliminated from the tournament they're currently hosting.

Qatar headed into the 2022 World Cup with a lot of expectations, hoping to make history in their first ever appearance. The host nation, however, got off to a terrible start to the group stage.

Felix Sanchez Bas' men were beaten in their first two games of the competition. The Asian champions lost to Ecuador in the inaugural game, before conceding another defeat to Senegal.

Needless to say, that's not how they expected to start their campaign. As a matter of fact, many are already wondering whether they are already eliminated from the World Cup. Let's take a look.

Is Qatar out of the 2022 World Cup?

With the Netherlands and Ecuador finishing level, Qatar were eliminated from the World Cup. The Asian champions needed La Tri to beat the Oranje to keep their round of 16 hopes alive — though they were very slim.

