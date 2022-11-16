Spain will visit Jordan at Amman International Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game with the FIFA World Cup a week away. Read along to know more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Jordan vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly game in your country

The last couple of the days before Qatar 2022 are packed with matchups. In this case, Jordan will host Spain at Amman International Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game. Stay here to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Spain will undoubtedly arrive to the FIFA World Cup as a candidate to take the crown. They will be looking to repeat the achievement they conquered in South Africa 2010, though it won’t be easy. The challenges will start early for them since they share the group with no other than Germany, along with Costa Rica and Japan. Head coach Luis Enrique opted for a very young squad, leaving out players like Sergio Ramos and David de Gea.

Jordan will be trying to take the most out of this opportunity because playing against world class teams is not something common for them. Qatar 2022 is not on their horizon since they failed to qualify in the Asian Football Confederation. They didn’t even make it to the final round, so their level is way far from their opponents this time.

Jordan vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Spain will go up against Jordan in an international friendly game at Amman International Stadium this Thursday, November 17.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 18)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 18)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 18)

Jordan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 PM (November 18)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 18)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 18)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 18)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK : 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Jordan vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Jordan: Jordan Sport

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV España

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

