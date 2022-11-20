Jungkook caused a furor with his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony with his song Dreamers, but many fans began to wonder: Why didn't BTS sing the whole song and only him? Here, check out what was the reason for the group's absence.

After so much back and forth, a few weeks ago it was finally revealed which artists would perform at the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. Initially, it was speculated that BTS would be one of the main participants in the event organized by Qatar, but the band did not confirm anything. Until Jungkook, the youngest member, confirmed his appearance.

BigHit, the agency representing the band, confirmed "Proud to announce that Jungbook is part of the soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup". Being one of the first to give the yes and occupy much of the evening.

The 24-year-old artist has not only haunted viewers with the song Dreamers, but has also broken a record with his performance. The tune became the fastest FIFA tune to reach #1 on iTunes USA in just 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Why was Jungkook the only BTS member to sing at the Opening Ceremony?

Jungkook's performance left the fans obsessed with the song Dreamers, but a strong doubt arose: Why wasn't BTS there? Well, this is because the band has not been performing for a few months due to being on hiatus. All the members (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook) are focusing and prioritizing their solo projects.

On the other hand, when the stars turn 30, they will have to serve 18 to 21 months in the army. South Korean law says that this must be done before the age of 28, but in the case of the band, they were granted a two-year deferment. This was thanks to being one of the most important K-pop bands in the country.

Jungkook still has a few years left, as he is only 24. But it is not the same for all the members. Jin is 29 and Suga is 28. So soon they will have to separate once again to comply with the law. There are several reasons why they have not presented themselves and these are some of them.