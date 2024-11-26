NFL News: Aaron Rodgers makes big admission on retirement with clear message to Jets

The future of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a hot topic of debate in the NFL world, with speculation swirling about whether he will play in 2025—and if the Jets will remain his team of choice. The 41-year-old veteran has addressed these rumors, offering clarity on his plans.

After a challenging season with the Jets, who currently hold a 3-8 record in the AFC East, Rodgers’ future has become a subject of widespread discussion. His age, combined with his lengthy tenure in the NFL since 2005, has led many to question whether retirement might be on the horizon.

However, Rodgers took to The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to clear up any misconceptions, stating that the speculation circulating on social media was simply not true. “I haven’t told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025, and I haven’t said anything about not playing for the Jets,” Rodgers clarified.

He went on to assert, “That’s 100% false, and I actually said the opposite.” While Rodgers seemed to suggest that he’s not yet committed to playing in 2025, he left the door open to continuing his career, adding, “I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Rodgers’ conditions for playing in 2025

Rodgers has built one of the most decorated careers in NFL history, but for now, he’s focused on staying calm as he navigates the uncertainty of his situation with the Jets. When asked about his future, he explained that he would wait to see how things unfold at the end of the season.

“I’m going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season. If they want me back, I’ll consider what happens with the coaching staff, the GM, and how things play out with the front office,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot out of my control when it comes to that, but I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I didn’t have all the success I wanted, but I made great friendships, and I enjoy living in Jersey.”

Rodgers’ storied career

Rodgers’ career in the NFL has been nothing short of legendary. Before joining the Jets, he spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he amassed numerous accolades and cemented his place among the league’s all-time greats. His list of accomplishments includes:

10-time Pro Bowl selection

1-time Super Bowl Champion (Super Bowl XLV)

Super Bowl XLV MVP

Member of the 2010 Hall of Fame Team

2011 Bert Bell Award recipient

When it comes to statistics, Aaron Rodgers boasts impressive numbers over his 20-year NFL career. He has played in 242 games, completing 5,242 of 8,041 pass attempts for a total of 61,497 yards. Rodgers has thrown 492 touchdowns, with 112 interceptions to his name. His interception rate stands at 1.4%, a career-best that remains one of the lowest in NFL history.

Rodgers’ contributions to the Packers—and the NFL—are a testament to his skill and longevity. Now, as he contemplates his future, fans, and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if his time with the Jets is just a chapter or the beginning of something bigger.