NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe fires back at Auburn player ahead of Iron Bowl

The Auburn Tigers smell blood. After watching Alabama‘s shocking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, they feel this is the perfect moment to land a strike on the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the Iron Bowl to close out the SEC season, Auburn taunted Alabama. However, quarterback Jalen Milroe didn’t remain idle, responding with a candid statement in return.

Auburn hasn’t celebrated a win over their state rivals since 2019. The sentiment within the Tigers’ program is this year has to be their year to end the hex. On November 30 they’ll walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium with a clear mission.

Although Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoffs are not looking great, the team still holds on to a slim chance and, furthermore, hopes to end the season with a win over their homestate counterparts.

The Crimson Tide might be playing more for pride than a specific goal. On that note, Jalen Milroe fired back at Auburn linebacker Marcus Riddick.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“I don’t even know who that is,” Milroe stated, via On3. “But, let him talk. It’s apart of it. It’s all about executing what we need to do so we can be our best us this weekend.”

Riddick’s comments on Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams

Freshman linebacker Marcus Riddick sent the young NCAA stars in Tuscaloosa a very strong message ahead of the Iron Bowl, setting the table for a tense matchup on Saturday.

“He is a good quarterback,” Riddick said about Milroe. “He’s fast, but I mean, he’s not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week. Every rival team I played, I never lost to. I will not lose to ‘Bama while I’m here.

The 18-year-old Tiger addressed fellow teenager across the enemy lines, WR Ryan Williams.

“Ryan Williams is Ryan Williams. Yeah he’s electric, all this and that. In my eyes, he ain’t really nobody to me. Ryan Williams is himself. He ain’t no big time player to me.“

Auburn is bringing their A-game to Tuscaloosa

The Crimson Tide must set their sorrow aside and focus on the daunting task ahead. Auburn is coming for everything, and if Alabama isn’t ready, they could see their dominant streak come to an end. Auburn wideout Cam Coleman explained what this game means for them, putting the Tide on notice.

“Really a revenge tour,” Coleman said, via Opelika-Auburn News. “We’re going in their place and we’re really just going to go into their crib and just take over and have fun while we’re doing it. This is going to be some of the last memories we make with each other so let’s go make it a memorable game.”