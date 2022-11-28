Netherlands play against Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Netherlands are ready to face Qatar at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The Dutch team wants to win this game to advance to the next round as group leaders.

The Netherlands won the first game of the Group Stage against Senegal 2-0 in a relatively easy game. But during the most recent game against Ecuador things got more complicated than expected.

Qatar are eliminated, they are no longer playing to advance to the knockout stage. But as host country Qatar they should try to win their last game.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Netherlands vs Qatar: Storylines

Netherlands are the big favorites within Group A, but the 2-0 win against Senegal was not as solid as some expected as they won that game with two goals near the end of the game. The game against Ecuador was another display of the Netherlands' weak attacking power.

Qatar were humiliated during the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they lost to Ecuador 0-2 but at least Qatar were able to hold out for most of the game to avoid more goals. During the second game they also lost against Senegal 1-3 but that game had something good for Qatar, as they scored their first and probably only World Cup goal by Muntari.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs Qatar in the U.S.

Netherlands vs Qatar: Predictions And Odds

Netherlands are favorites to win with 1.17 moneyline that will pay $117 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a perfect two games streak. Qatar are underdogs with 3.5 moneyline. The draw is offered at 7.25 odds. The best pick for this QATAR World Cup game is: Over 3.5.

BetMGM Netherlands 1.17 Draw 7.25 Qatar 16.50

* Odds via BetMGM.