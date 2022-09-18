With the upcoming FIFA World Cup, most of the teams have presented their new kits. Now, it was turn for Portugal, one of the main contenders, to show what they will wear for their home and away jerseys.

Months away from the FIFA World Cup, the 32 teams are ready for another adventure. Portugal is one of the main contenders to take the trophy back home and they will have two of the most amazing kits for the tourney. Here is everything you need to know about their home and away jerseys for Qatar 2022.

It is almost mandatory for all the teams to have a new kit for this tournament. The brands are trying to sell more jerseys and, if the national squad succeeds, obviously it becomes a piece that must be in every soccer fans' wardrobe.

For that reason, Nike has released the jerseys for all the teams that this brand will represent in Qatar 2022. Portugal is one of those and of course they used Cristiano Ronaldo as the main figure to promote the kits.

Portugal's home jersey for Qatar 2022

Portugal's home jersey will be very different for the last versions. Of course it will include the national colors (red and green), but this time with a huge change in the patterns.

Usually, Portugal used one of those two colors as tha main and the other for the details. Now, a diagonal stripe, which divides the chest in two parts, puts the green at the bottom and red on top. The short matches the bottom part color.

Portugal's away jersey for Qatar 2022

For the away jersey, Nike tried to keep it simple, but classy. A bone white is used as the primary color in this kit, which also mathes the short and the socks, but with some details in black.

In the chest, Portugal's flag is also represented with an horizontal stripe that has both the green and the red colors. In the bottom parts of the arms, there are two black stripes to make some contrast with the bone white.