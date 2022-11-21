Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Ghana will face each other in their debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the 975 Stadium. Here, check out when and how to watch this match in the United States.

Portugal vs Ghana: Date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The 2022 World Cup group stage will continue with the most-anticipated debut of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The team will face Ghana in their opening match. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this game. If you’re located in the US, you can stream it on fuboTV (seven-day free-trial).

Portugal is definitely one of the teams to keep an eye on. It has been discussed around Ronaldo’s age and state of form, especially after all the controversy at Manchester United. However, despite some inconsistencies, Fernando Santos’ team will try to go far. .

They will start their journey at Qatar 2022 against Ghana, who are coming to the tournament with doubts as well, especially in the back. After securing a place in the World Cup against Nigeria, Otto Addo’s team will try to be the surprise of one of the toughest groups.

Portugal vs Ghana: Date

The national teams of Portugal and Ghana will clash for their opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24 at Stadium 974, Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar. This is the temporary venue made of 974 recycled shipping containers.

Portugal vs Ghana: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch or live stream free Portugal vs Ghana in the US

The match between Portugal and Ghana for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial and packages, and on PeacockTV. You can also watch it on UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Sling, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo.