In the last chance for Lionel Messi to win the World Cup, Argentina confirm a spectacular roster as one of the favorites in Qatar. Read here to find out Lionel Scaloni's complete list.

Though Argentina are one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they haven't hoist the trophy since 1986. However, this young generation of players, commanded by veteran superstar, Lionel Messi, took away a lot of pressure by claiming the 2021 Copa America at Brazil.

Argentina are a two-time World Champion (1978, 1986) and have an amazing 35-game winning streak, including a victory this summer in the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Now, the moment finally has arrived. At 35-years old, this is the last opportunity for Messi to win the World Cup and confirm his status as one of the greatest players in soccer history. Argentina will be in Group C alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

What is Argentina's roster for the World Cup in Qatar?

Paulo Dybala and Juan Foyth are the biggest surprises in the final list presented by Lionel Scaloni for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Just a few weeks ago, Dybala suffered a major injury with AS Roma (left leg hamstring) and even his manager, Jose Mourinho, said publicly he thought the player would be out of the tournament.

Lionel Messi is the leader of a team which arrives with a lot of expectations to Qatar. The other surprise in the list is defender, Juan Foyth, who just came back with Villarreal after the knee injury he suffered on September.

In a major blow for Argentina, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is out considering the recent injury (torn quad) he suffered with Villarreal. This is the official 26-man roster announced by manager Lionel Scaloni.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) and Juan Foyth (Villarreal).



Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Alejandro 'Papu' Gómez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) and Enzo Fernández (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Angel Di María (Juventus), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) and Paulo Dybala (Roma).