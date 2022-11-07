With Qatar 2022 looming around, Brazilian national team manager Tite has submitted his 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Of course, Brazil will have some notable absences.

It's been a long wait, but it will be over soon. Qatar 2022 is just 13 days away from us, and Brazil are already prepared to go after their sixth FIFA World Cup title. On Monday, Tite announced his 26-man squad for the tournament.

La Verde-amarela head into Qatar as one of, if not the strongest candidate to win the competition. Not only they have one of the most powerful squads on Earth or the most World Cup trophies in history, but Brazil also arrive in great fashion.

Tite's men had a fantastic performance in the South American qualifiers, finishing atop the standings without losing a single game. Now they aim to get the job done in Qatar, but only 26 players will get the chance to do so.

Qatar 2022: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino snubbed from Brazil 26-man World Cup squad

Tite has submitted a mighty squad headlined by Neymar, Vinicius Junior, among others. But he also had to overlook other high-profile players with history at the national team such as Philippe Coutinho or Roberto Firmino.

The presence of Dani Alves in the roster has also made headlines, as the 39-year-old defender is spending his sunset years at Liga MX side Pumas UNAM. Here is the full roster of Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar:

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Danilo (Juventus)

Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Eder Militão (Real Madrid)

Bremer (Juventus)

Dani Alves (Pumas UNAM)

Midfielders

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards

Neymar (PSG)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Antony (Manchester United)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Pedro (Flamengo)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

