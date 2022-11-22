Argentina were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their first game at Qatar 2022. Therefore, many wonder whether they can still win the FIFA World Cup trophy this year.

Argentina's debut in Qatar 2022 didn't go as predicted. Lionel Messi and company blew a 1-0 lead to Saudi Arabia, who produced one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history with a come-from-behind win.

The conversation around La Albiceleste has therefore taken a huge twist. From wondering who would they face in the knockout stages, now many even doubt they can get past the group stage.

Lionel Scaloni's men were expected to claim a comfortable win in their debut, now they have a lot of work to do. They still have two games left, first vs. Mexico and later against Poland. But can they lift the trophy?

Can Argentina win this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Though they lost in their first game to Saudi Arabia, Argentina can still win the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar 2022. Of course, they need to bounce back quickly and do much better than in their debut, but Messi can still lead his nation to the promised land. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.