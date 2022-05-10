While England have a wide range of options from which to choose to shape the squad that will seek to conquer Qatar 2022, there are a couple of names that could be eliminated from their list in the face of the seduction of Ghana with whom they could be much more considered than with Gareth Southgate. Find out who they are.

Being able to play in a World Cup is a unique opportunity in the career of any professional soccer player. Unfortunately, the chances of achieving it are relatively few, as it is reduced to the elite of each of the countries that manage to qualify. Thus, it is understandable that any player would bet everything he has in order to play in the tournament. This is the case that England is experiencing with a couple of promising young players who threaten to represent Ghana in Qatar 2022 in view of the little consideration they have by Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions know that the time has come to make a leap in quality in their participation in international tournaments. The interesting generation of players led by Gareth Southgate already had 4 years to mature and aspire to surpass the fourth place achieved at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

The great momentum in the Premier League has boosted the level of the likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Mason Mount. So with the background of Russia 2018, the runner-up in the European Cup 2020 and the present of English soccer, it is not crazy to put Southgate's England as a serious contender to win Qatar 2022.

Youngsters who could leave England to play for Ghana at Qatar 2022

The dream of playing in a FIFA World Cup could well invite any player to try everything to achieve it, even if it means giving up the country where you were born and where you have developed as a professional. Ghana has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in its sights for Qatar 2022, taking advantage of the fact that both have the possibility of playing for Ghana because they are of Ghanaian descent. According to Football London, both players could have already being convinced to change the Three Lions for the Black Stars.

It is worth noting that Hudson Odoi, 21, and Nketiah, 22, had played for England before. In the case of the Chelsea player, he was even debuted as a senior international by Gareth Southgate in 2019 and has so far played 3 games for the English team. The Arsenal youngster, on the other hand, has only played for England at youth level.

Thus, with little or no consideration Gareth Southgate has for Callum Hudson Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, Ghana's invitation is strengthened so that they can fulfill their dream of playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

England is in Group B of Qatar 2022, in which it must compete with Iran, the USMNT and the winner of the last European Playoff (Ukraine, Scotland or Wales) to advance to the Round of 16. On the other hand, Ghana, coached by Belgian Franky Vercauteren, is in Group H along with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.