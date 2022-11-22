Saudi Arabia shocked everyone by beating World Cup favorites Argentina in their first game of Qatar 2022. Has any team that lost in its debut went on to win the trophy? Let's take a look.

Qatar 2022: Has any national team won the World Cup after losing in its debut?

The first upset of Qatar 2022 is here. Saudi Arabia pulled off a shocking, come-from-behind victory over FIFA World Cup favorites Argentina in their first game of the group stage, which continues to make noise.

Lionel Messi's team arrived in the tournament in very high spirits, with a Copa America title and a fantastic unbeaten streak under its belt. Now the outlook has changed, with their World Cup chances looking at risk.

The question no longer is who could Argentina face in the knockout stage, it's whether they will make it out of the group stage. Of course, their title chances look lower now - but they wouldn't be the first to be crowned after losing their first match.

How many national teams have won the FIFA World Cup after a defeat in their debut?

Spain are the only national team in FIFA World Cup history that went on to win the trophy after losing in their debut. Back in 2010, Vicente Del Bosque's team was shocked by Switzerland in their first game. However, they bounced back and eventually won their first title in South Africa.

Will something similar happen in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.