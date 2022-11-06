Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players in soccer history. After a tremendous victory in the 2021 Copa America with Argentina, the superstar collected one of the trophies he was missing. Read here to find out if he has ever won the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has won 35 titles during his extraordinary career. At the club level, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 FIFA World Club Cups, 10 Spanish leagues, 7 Copa del Rey and 8 Spanish Super Cups are some of his accolades. Undoubtedly, he is one of the best players in soccer history.

Individually, the achievements are tremendous. Seven Ballon d’Or, six European Golden Boots and eight Pichichis as the top-scorer in the Spanish league. Playing for Argentina, Messi reached the pinnacle by winning the 2021 Copa America in Brazil after defeating the home team at legendary Maracana Stadium. Though Messi had already won a U-20 World Cup (2005) and the Olympic gold medal (2008), nothing could compare to that first international title for his country.

Still, the big question for many fans is if Messi's collection is still missing any possible trophy. Here you will find out if he's won the World Cup and which are his chances as one of the favorites in Qatar 2022.

Has Lionel Messi ever won a FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar. The superstar has never won the title and Brazil 2014 was his closest chance when Argentina lost the final 1-0 against Germany in extra time. For Messi, the German team is his archrival considering he was also eliminated by them in 2006 and 2010 (both times in the quarterfinals).

In Russia 2018, Argentina were almost eliminated in Group D against Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland. The fact that they ended as the runner-up meant they had to face France in the Round of 16. The eventual World Champion won that game 4-3 in a thriller played at Kazan and Messi fell short once again.

If Messi wants to win the World Cup for the first time in his career, the challenges in Group C at Qatar will be Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Then, if logic prevails, Denmark could be waiting in the Round of 16, the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Brazil in the semifinals and France in the championship game. You can try all the possible matches for Messi and Argentina in our 2022 World Cup predictor.