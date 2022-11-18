Qatar 2022 is finally here, which is why it's important to take a look at the FIFA World Cup rules. Here, check out how the yellow and red card suspensions work.

Qatar 2022: How long do yellow and red card suspensions last at the FIFA World Cup?

The best moment has come. In an atypical time of the year for a FIFA World Cup, soccer's most important competition takes center stage with Qatar 2022 finally getting underway. Therefore, this is the right time to take a look at the rules.

This year's World Cup officially starts on November 20, when the host country faces Ecuador in the inaugural game at the Al Bayt Stadium. The group stage will continue until Dec. 2, with the knockout phase starting the following day.

France arrive in Qatar as the reigning champions, but other teams are predicted to lift the trophy this year. However, one of the most important things in a World Cup is the fair play, so all 32 teams should keep in mind how the yellow and red card suspensions work.

How long do yellow and red card suspensions last in World Cups?

Both the yellow and red card suspensions give players a one-match ban in a World Cup. Players can be suspended either by seeing the yellow card twice in the same game (which results in a red card) or in two different games, or by seeing the red card.

