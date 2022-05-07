The mystique of the FIFA World Cup is composed among other things by the fervent desire of all the National Teams of the world to win it. Despite the 21 editions played prior to Qatar 2022, only a privileged few have been able to win this tournament. Find out who make up this elite group.

The 211 National Teams affiliated to FIFA have one thing in common: there is not a single one that would answer no to the specific question of whether they want to win the World Cup. With the clock ticking down to Qatar 2022, one more champion is set to emerge. Will there be a surprise or will it be one of the same old teams?

The edition to be held in the Middle East will be the 22nd in 92 years of history. Only the outbreak of World War II was able to stop the most prestigious tournament in the world of sports. There was no FIFA World Cup in 1942 and 1946; however, once the world's pulse stabilized, the tradition was resumed.

Qatar 2022 represents the inclusiveness and freshness of a new beginning in the history of this tournament. It has never before been played in the Middle East, a region not known for its passion for the sport, nor has it been held at the end of the year. In this combo of novelties, will there be a chance for a new champion to sit on the FIFA throne?

The road to glory at the FIFA World Cups

It can be said very easily, it can be dreamed often and fervently but to carry it out, to turn it into reality, is really a feat. To become a FIFA World Cup champion it is necessary to pass many tests and to resist adversities. Simply put, you have to survive a voracious Qualifiers in which many top teams are eliminated, in the specific case of Italy on the road to Qatar 2022.

Once in the tournament, the FIFA World Cup demands not to lose at least 4 consecutive matches (in the knockout stages comprising the Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semifinals and Final) and to have good results in the 3 Group stage matches, at least since France 1998. In regular season in any league in the world, few are the teams that have 7 consecutive matches at a good level.

The predecessors of Qatar 2022, i.e. the first editions of the FIFA World Cup, were a little less difficult to win: in Uruguay 1930 the first great king of world soccer had to overcome 5 matches and in Italy 1934 and France 1938 only 4. From Brazil 1950 to Mexico 1970 the road to glory consisted of 6 matches and since Germany 1974 and to date there are 7 tests to win the most precious trophy.

The teams that have won the FIFA World Cup

Throughout 21 editions played in 92 years of history, with a period of four years between each of them, except for the aforementioned lapse of the 1940s, very few teams have been proclaimed champions of the FIFA World Cup. The glory has been monopolized in some way.

Thus, so far, the 21 celebrations that have preceded the one that will take place in Qatar 2022 on December 18 after a hard-fought battle at the Lusail Stadium have been shared by only eight national teams: two South American and six European.

Brazil - 5 FIFA World Cup titles

The absolute king of this tournament. The Canarinha has won it the most (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), however, in Qatar 2022 it could be 20 years without repeating its healthy tradition of being world champion. Brazil has missed out on two titles, losing the finals of Brazil 1950 and France 1998.

Germany - 4 FIFA World Cup titles

The Mannschaft could be the ultimate winners of this tournament, but they have missed the finals in 1966, 1982, 1986 and 2002. On the other hand, they have won at Switzerland 1954, Germany 1974, Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014. In Qatar 2022, they are hungry for success after an embarrassing participation in the last FIFA World Cup.

Italy - 4 FIFA World Cup titles

L'Azzurra went down in history by becoming the first National Team to become two-time FIFA World Cup champions, although this was not without the off-field controversies that surrounded the 1934 and 1938 editions. Subsequently, it had a long lethargy from which it awoke until Spain 1982 under the legendary Dino Zoff and then in Germany 2006, the last edition in which it was crowned champion.

Uruguay - 2 FIFA World Cup titles

A country of brave, dedicated and daring people. Not only did it organize the first-ever FIFA World Cup, but it also won it to the delight of the crowds at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. Subsequently, it had the luxury of writing one of the saddest chapters in Brazil's history when it was the protagonist of the famous Maracanazo in which it snatched the 1950 tournament title from the locals.

Argentina - 2 FIFA World Cup titles

The Albiceleste struggled to establish themselves among the world's elite after losing the 1930 World Cup final, but in ten glorious years they caught up. First, under Menotti and Kempes, they won the 1978 World Cup in front of their own fans and later, with Diego Armando Maradona at controls, they conquered Mexico 1986. In addition to the defeat in Uruguay, they have fallen by the wayside in Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014.

France - 2 FIFA World Cup titles

The new frequent member of the table of champions. It wasn't until 1998, when they were crowned world champions on home soil, with a masterclass in talent by Zinedine Zidane and company. It took 20 years for the feat to be repeated, this time at Russia 2018. With a brilliant generation, they are defending their title in Qatar 2022 and are seriously threatening not to let the crown be snatched away from them.

England - 1 FIFA World Cup title

Together with Uruguay and Spain, they have a perfect record in FIFA World Cup finals played. The fact is that this tournament could not boast the tradition it has without the country that is the birthplace of soccer having been proclaimed world champion on at least one occasion. The names of Bobby Charlton, Alf Ramsey, Gordon Banks and company are immortal in England thanks to winning the 1966 edition on home soil.

Spain - 1 FIFA World Cup title

The latest to join the privileged club of those who have been crowned FIFA World Cup champions in 92 years of history. A brilliant generation of players guided by a wise leader like Vicente del Bosque gave La Furia Roja their first World Cup title in the picturesque edition of South Africa 2010.