A new FIFA World Cup is coming up next. Even those who aren’t soccer fans may know they are played every four years, but what about the duration of each one? Read along to learn how many days Qatar 2022 will last.

There are some sporting events that make the world stop for a bit. The Olympic Games are one example of that phenomenon where everyone is paying attention to one place, but the FIFA World Cup probably tops that despite being only about soccer. Stay here to find out how long Qatar 2022 will be.

The duration of a World Cup depends on the number of teams participating. That means there isn’t a standard time for this type of event, since the amount of squads taking part in it have grown through the years. It’s also worth noting that the characteristics of the sports allow players to battle every three or four days.

In the beginning, Uruguay 1930 was the first time the tournament was organized, only 13 countries sent their teams to South America. That changed with time, and it will do so the next time a FIFA World Cup is played. The one that will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico is set to have 48 squads, so that one will be longer. Though exactly how many days will the upcoming one last?

How long will the Qatar 2022 World Cup be?

The soon to begin FIFA World Cup will have 32 teams participating in it. That number has been repeating since France 1998, which means the duration of Qatar 2022 is in the realm of the previous six events. Everything will start with the hosts.

This FIFA World Cup will kick-off with Qatar vs Ecuador on November 20. The group stage will last all the way to December 2, when half of the teams will be sent home. Then it’s going to be time for the knockout contests to determine who takes the crown.

December 18 is the exact date when everything will conclude. That means the FIFA World Cup of Qatar 2022 will last 29 days. That’s all the time it will take to declare a winner in the next big event that France want to retain after getting it in Russia 2018.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.