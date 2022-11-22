Lionel Messi and Argentina have high aspirations for Qatar 2022, hoping to reach the promised land after a long time. Check out here how many goals the PSG star has scored in FIFA World Cups.

The expectations are through the roof in Argentina. On the wheels of a long-awaited Copa America triumph, Lionel Messi and company hope to take the national team to a deep run at Qatar 2022.

It's been more than three decades since La Albiceleste lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, but it looks like this year they can finally end the drought. Lionel Scaloni's side has punched its ticket to Qatar in great fashion, finishing the Conmebol qualifiers unbeaten.

Of course, all eyes will be on Messi in what could be the final World Cup in his career. For now, the soccer community will try to continue enjoying to watch him at the big stage as he already scored in his first game.

How many World Cup goals has Lionel Messi scored?

Lionel Messi has so far scored seven goals in FIFA World Cups. His first one came in Germany 2006 in a comfortable win over Serbia and Montenegro. After failing to score in South Africa 2010, Messi got on the scoresheet four times in Brazil 2014 (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, Nigeria x2) and once in Russia 2018, vs. Nigeria. His seventh goal came less than 10 minutes into Argentina's Qatar 2022 debut against Saudi Arabia.

How many World Cups has Lionel Messi played in?

Lionel Messi is playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup this year in Qatar. He was called up by Argentina in consecutive editions since 2006. Will he finally lead Argentina to the promised land? Use this World Cup Simulator and play.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.