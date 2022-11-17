This year's FIFA World Cup will take place from November 20 to December 18. Check out here how many games are played by group at Qatar 2022.

The wait is over, the FIFA World Cup is here and there's nothing else the soccer community wants to talk about. Four and a half years after its last edition, the expectations around Qatar 2022 are sky high.

The tournament gets underway on Novemeber 20, when the host nation and Ecuador clash on Matchday 1 of Group A at Al Bayt Stadium, and will run until December 18 with the grand final at the Lusail Stadium.

The group phase draw took place months ago, so the stage has been set for a long time. All 32 qualified teams already know their group stage rivals, now it's time for the action to begin.

How many games are played by group in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup?

For starters, 32 teams are drawn into eight groups of four. There are no home and away games, so each team plays three group stage games in the FIFA World Cup. The top two sides advance to the knockout stage, while the third and fourth-placed teams are eliminated.

