The Qatar 2022 group stage is well underway, and we're getting close to the knockout phase. Check out here how many teams qualify for the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: How many teams qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup?

The entire world was eagerly looking forward to Qatar 2022, and the tournament has so far delivered. The FIFA World Cup group stage has already given us reasons to be hyped, with a number of upsets and eventful thrillers.

While the first matchday included shocking defeats from title contenders, the second round of group stage play had some nail-biting and dramatic games. Meanwhile, the knockout phase bracket starts to take shape.

France became the first team to book a ticket to the round of 16, breaking the "curse of the champion" in the process. Let's take a look at how many nations qualify for the next stage of the World Cup.

How many teams qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup?

As the name suggests, 16 teams qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The top two teams in each group seal a place in the knockout stage, which has a one-legged playoff format.

Which teams do you think will join France in the knockout round of Qatar 2022? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.