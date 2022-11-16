The most anticipated sporting event of the year is here. The group stage of Qatar 2022 will take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 2, check out here how many teams by group qualify to the knockout stage.

It's been a long wait since Russia 2018, but that doesn't seem to matter anymore. The FIFA World Cup is back, and the only thing the soccer community can think about right now is Qatar 2022.

The most anticipated tournament of the year will be held in the Asian country from November 20, when the host nation takes on Ecuador in the inaugural game, until December 18, the date of the grand final.

For those who need context, the World Cup starts with the group stage, in which all 32 qualified teams are drawn into eight zones of four. But how many teams in each group advance to the knockout phase? Let's take a look.

How many teams go through each group in Qatar 2022 World Cup?

In Qatar 2022, like in previous World Cups, the top two teams in each group qualify to the next round. On the other hand, teams that finished third or fourth in their groups are left empty-handed and therefore have to return home.

Qatar 2022: What comes after the group stage in the World Cup?

Like in every World Cup, the group stage of Qatar 2022 is followed by a one-legged knockout phase. All 16 teams that progress from the group stage move on to the round of 16. The tournament continues with the quarterfinals, semifinals, the third-place game, and concludes with the final.