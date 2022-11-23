The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. Qatar 2022 is underway, so here you’ll find how to listen to the FIFA World Cup games on radio.

It took a long time, but it was worth the wait. Qatar 2022 is already living up to the expectations only a few days into the tournament, as fans have already witnessed some of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history.

Saudi Arabia pulled off the first shock of the tournament against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, while Japan came from behind to stun Germany. Of course, the World Cup is the only thing all soccer fans are talking about right now.

While TV and streaming are the most popular options to watch games, many people are still interested in listening to the games on radio. Here we bring you which stations will broadcast the World Cup.

How to listen to the World Cup games on radio

One option to listen to the World Cup games on radio is Sirius XM, as it will have every game of Qatar 2022. You can probably find it on channel 83, under the name of FOX Sports SiriusXM. The 2022 World Cup will also have coverage from English radio stations, such as BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSPORT Radio.

Who do you think will win the tournament in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.