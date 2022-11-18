Les Bleus head into Qatar 2022 as the reigning champions, which is why the entire country is eagerly waiting to watch the national team. Check out here how to watch the FIFA World Cup in France.

It's time for Qatar 2022, and the soccer community's excitement is through the roof. While many nations aim to taste the ultimate glory after a long time, France head into this FIFA World Cup hoping to win back-to-back titles.

Les Bleus may have lost key players such as Paul Pogba or N'Golo Kante for their title defense, but they still have a star-studded squad that features many of the Russia 2018 champions. In fact, Didier Deschamps continues at the helm of the team.

On top of that, Karim Benzema will make a long-awaited World Cup appearance after missing the last two editions. Without further ado, let's introduce who will broadcast the highly anticipated competition in France.

How to watch or live stream the Qatar 2022 World Cup in France

FuboTV has become the best live streaming service for sports, and it will deliver the 2022 World Cup games in France through Molotov, which will have 28 games of Qatar 2022: all France fixtures and the tournament's most important matches.

Molotov will stream games via TF1, who along with beIN Sports have the broadcasting rights of the World Cup in France. The streaming platform will offer subscribers the possibility to watch the tournament in Ultra-HD 4K (available on Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Samsung TV, Hisense, Panasonic TV, PlayStation, Huawei, Android or iOS devices, and web browsers).

Molotov also has features like Picture in Picture mode (to stream in up to 4 simultaneous screens), Live Control (which allows users to play the best moves or rewind) and cloud DVR. Click here to start your Molotov subscription to watch the World Cup in France!

