Qatar 2022 is shaping up to be an unforgettable edition of the World Cup, not only because of what the qualified squads can offer on the pitch, but also because of the wonderful opportunity that has arisen for the fans. Here, find out how you can attend all the matches of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup is an unforgettable experience for every National Team that participates in it, but also for the fans who are fortunate enough to witness it, especially live. As a gourmet dish, it is served hot but in small portions: only 64 matches will be played in Qatar 2022.

And once the curtain opens and the great work of soccer begins, the show unfolds so swiftly that in the blink of an eye it comes to an end. That's why a soccer fan can never get enough of the FIFA World Cup. Hence the devotion to wait for it for four long years.

But what if suddenly an opportunity opened up for you to enjoy ALL the Qatar 2022 matches LIVE? Yes, it sounds like utopia, but fortunately for the fans, it will be a reality. There is a way to make it happen and we will reveal it to you below.

Why in Qatar 2022 would you be able to attend all the matches?

First of all, it should be mentioned that the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup has a favorable circumstance to be able to attend as many matches as possible, or even all 64: the territorial extension of the host country.

Never before in the history of this tournament has such a small country been the host country. Before Qatar 2022, the editions held in the smallest territorial extension were those of Italy (1938 and 1990), which has 30,230 square kilometers; more than double the 11,570 square kilometers of the Qataris.

Therefore, the distances between the host cities are easily surmountable. The longest distance between Qatar 2022 venues is from Al Wakrah to Al Khor, which is 70 kilometers. There is no need to use a plane to cover it and in a matter of hours it can be covered by land.

Is it possible to attend all the matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup?

It must be said, from the outset the mission looks titanic, in some cases impossible, since, for example, in the third and last round of matches of the Qatar 2022 group stage, two matches are played at the same time. Except in those cases, there is a chance of making it, if you have a really fast means of transportation.

The scenario is as follows in the most intense phase of Qatar 2022: one match is played, which lasts two hours, and then there is only one hour difference between the end of the previous match and the start of the next one. Can the distances between stadiums be covered in that time? Possibly yes, but the margin of error or delay is minimal.

The challenge that promises to fulfill a fan's dream of attending all Qatar 2022 matches

The Qatar 2022 organizing committee has launched a call to participate in a challenge called Every Beautiful Game Competition, which has as a juicy prize the opportunity to attend in person each and every one of the 64 games that will make up the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

It is worth noting that the feat of attending all the games of an edition of the World Cup is, according to the organizing committee of Qatar 2022, something that has never been achieved before. It is understood that the logistics of making this possible will be taken care of for the winner of the competition.

The details of the Every Beautiful Game Competition that allows to attend all Qatar 2022 matches

It should be noted that the winner of this challenge will receive the prize and will attend all the matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup totally free of charge. Then it should be noted that there will be only one winner. So the fight to become the winner will be fierce.

To participate you must meet the following requirements: be passionate about soccer, be skilled in the management of social networks (preferably have a good phase of followers), ability to record videos (including selfie mode) with a cell phone or a GoPro, speak English, be at least 21 years old, be physically fit for the challenge, be able to be in Qatar from November 18 to December 19 and have a complete vaccination scheme against COVID approved by the laws of Qatar.

The deadline to register as a candidate is Friday, September 30, 2022 at 3:59 AM United States time (CT). The registration must be done on this website and you must provide information such as: full name, passport, age, gender, nationality, COVID vaccination certificate, country of origin, phone, email, links to your social networks, team you support in Qatar 2022, answer a trio of questions, and record a video of 20 to 60 seconds with a brief presentation and explanation of the passion you have for soccer.

If you have the desire to make history and be the first, or one of the first fans to attend all the matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, TOTALLY FREE, this is a golden opportunity you can't miss. Good luck!