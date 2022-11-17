With Qatar 2022 finally here, all eyes are on the long-awaited edition of this FIFA World Cup. Consequently, many questions are being made, such as how does extra time work.

The FIFA World Cup is more than just the most important tournament in soccer. It's safe to say it's also the biggest sporting competition on Earth, but even that falls short to explain what it really means. We're talking about a unique event that catches everyone's eye, even those who don't like soccer or sports that much.

Therefore, Qatar 2022 is the showpiece event of the year. Needless to say, November 20 — when the host nation and Ecuador square off in the inaugural game — is the date every diehard soccer fan has been looking forward to. But many people who don't watch soccer will also be attentive to this tournament.

There's something special about the FIFA World Cup that makes millions want to attend games, or gather at public spaces to watch their national team, or at least track the results. Consequently, many questions arise every time this tournament takes place.

Can group stage games in a FIFA World Cup go to extra time?

Many people may already know it, but for those who don't, the answer is no: there is no extra time in group stage games of a FIFA World Cup. If the score is even after 90 minutes (plus added time, of course), then the game is a draw and each team gets a point. Qatar 2022 won't be the exception to that rule.

Extra time can only happen in the knockout phase, as long as teams finish level after 90 minutes. Two halves of 15 minutes each are played right after the regular time. If the draw persists, the winner is defined on penalties.

