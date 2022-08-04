Lionel Scaloni's Argentina National Team chose the most important public university in Qatar as the site of its Base Camp for the FIFA World Cup. Learn about the academic privileges that Lionel Messi and company will enjoy.

Ending a 36-year championship drought at the FIFA World Cup requires Argentina and Lionel Messi to deliver a near-perfect performance at Qatar 2022. That seems to be why they have opted to return to the classroom during their participation in the tournament.

The two-time world champions are one of the National Teams that have played in the most World Cup finals in their 92-year history. This includes the decisive matches in the 1930, 1978, 1986, 1990 and 2014 editions. However, the memory of their last two finals appearances brings more tears than laughter.

With this background, it is not surprising that Argentina has sought to offer all possible resources to Lionel Messi and company so that they can aim for victory in Qatar 2022. And this includes a suigeneric but no less efficient Base Camp: Qatar University.

Argentina's Team Base Camp at the World Cup: their hotel

Strangely enough, the Argentine Football Association has chosen Qatar University as the Team Base Camp for the team led by Lionel Messi. That rarity is its main advantage: a single place where they will have both their hotel and their training camp. A clear example of the compactness that will be enjoyed in Qatar 2022.

Founded in 1971, Qatar University is the largest and most important university in the country. Contrary to what one might think, it is a public university, but it does not lose out in any way compared to other private institutions. To begin with, its campus is massive: 8.1 square kilometers in which 10 faculties for 48 different degrees are housed, with an approximate student population of 23,000 people, according to the institution itself.

The Argentine accommodation is located in the northwest of Doha. Although it is not part of the large cluster of Team Base Camps that are practically next to each other, its location is quite convenient for the tours that the Albiceleste has already secured for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

-Qatar University to Lusail Stadium - (Argentina vs Saudi Arabia / vs Mexico) - 13 kilometers

-Qatar University to Stadium 974 - (Poland vs Argentina) - 20 kilometers

Among the amenities that Argentina will have to provide maximum comfort to Lionel Messi and the rest of his squad are rehabilitation and massage rooms, a hydro-massage room, prayer room, dining room, gymnasium, video rooms, medical area, administrative offices, aquatic complex with two Olympic-size swimming pools, dressing rooms with Jacuzzis, bedrooms adapted for the players with larger beds and televisions.

There is one particularity that Argentina will encounter, and that is that it will not be the only National Team participating in the FIFA World Cup to stay at Qatar University, as Luis Enrique's Spain will also be there. However, they will not live together at any time, since the size of the place is such that they will share neither hotel nor training ground.

The opulence of Argentina's training camp at Qatar 2022

Travel fatigue is something that Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will not have to deal with... at least when moving from their hotel to their training camp. Both buildings are less than 100 meters apart. Almost like crossing the street. In fact, this advantage was one of the main reasons why the AFA chose Qatar University as the Albiceleste's Base Camp.

In this area, Argentina will also have first-class facilities at its service, including both outdoor and indoor courts. Likewise, training fields with powerful lighting in case Lionel Scaloni chooses to train at night to mitigate the Qatari heat. Argentina will also have the Qatar University Stadium, which has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.

It should be noted that the Albiceleste will have at its disposal ample equipment for all types of training given by Lionel Scaloni and the advantage that the fields on which they train will have the same grass as the stadiums in which they will play their matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.