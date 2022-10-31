Injuries are leaving some players out of Qatar 2022. Now, Argentina might lose a key partner for Lionel Messi for the FIFA World Cup with just one month away from the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup is very near, but unfortunately there are some players that won't be able to play it thanks to injuries. Argentina just turned on the alarms as Lionel Messi might lose a key partner for Qatar 2022.

Argentina is seen as one of the favorites to win the next FIFA World Cup. They had a terrific run in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers and won the most recent Copa America, so everyone is expecting for a big tournament by the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022.

Of course Lionel Messi is the biggest star in Lionel Scaloni's squad, but he is not the only one. Now, the Argentinian coach might lose a key partner for his captain due to a tough injury.

Giovani Lo Celso's injury: Will he be ready for the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Scaloni arrived to Argentina's National team in 2018 and everything changed for them. Since then, the Albiceleste has dominated and now is one of the top candidates to win the FIFA World Cup.

During all his time as coach, Lionel Scaloni has used tons of players, but Giovani Lo Celso is one of his favorites. The midfielder has been very solid lately and earned a place in Argentina's starting XI, but now his appearance at Qatar 2022 is at risk.

With one month away from the big tournament, Giovani Lo Celso got injured with Villarreal in Matchday 12 of the 2022-23 LaLiga season. In the 23th minute against Athletic Club, the Argentinian midfielder stopped a run as he had an issue in his right leg.

Lo Celso instantly fell down to the ground and called Villarreal's doctors. Unfortunately, he was not able to continue and got replaced, in a not so good message for him.

According to AS, Lo Celso has a harmstring injury and he will have to face a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. The starting midfielder has started his rehab immediately in order to be available for Qatar 2022.