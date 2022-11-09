Zlatko Dalic selected his 26-man roster that will represent Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia is ready to prove that 2018 was no flash in the pan, with a core of talented players the runners up of 2018 are ready to leave a big mark in Qatar 2022.

Head coach Zlatko Dalic selected the 26-men that will go to Qatar, which will feature Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, as well as Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic.

Croatia is drawn in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Canada, an accessible group for the talented Croatia side that almost pulled off a major upset four years ago. Here is the complete roster for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia’s FIFA 2022 World Cup Roster:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

While Croatia has a side that features many from their domestic league, they also have players in the Bundesliga, Premier League, LaLiga, and Serie A.