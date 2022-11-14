With Qatar 2022 less than a week away from us, Gerardo Martino has finally submitted Mexico's squad. Check out here who are the 26 players who will represent El Tri in this year's FIFA World Cup.

The wait will be over soon. Qatar 2022 gets underway in six days, when the host country takes on Ecuador in the inaugural game. Only two days later, Mexico will make their debut in this year's FIFA World Cup when they face Poland.

Needless to say, El Tri have been looking forward to this moment for a long time. It has not been an easy road for Mexico, who struggled during the Concacaf qualifiers, but now they hope to prove all their doubters wrong.

Coach Gerardo Martino arrives in this tournament in a tough spot, facing a lot of criticism for his team's performances prior to Qatar. Hopefully, these 26 players will reverse the Argentine manager's reputation in Mexico.

Mexico's 26-man World Cup squad announced by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino

Martino waited until the last minute to reveal his roster. On Monday, Mexico announced the following 26 players will represent the national team in Qatar, where they'll face Poland, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club América), Alfredo Talavera (Juárez), Rodolfo Cota (León).

Defenders: César Montes (Monterrey), Néstor Araujo (Club América), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Johan Vásquez (Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Jorge Sánchez (Ajax), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca).

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Gerardo Chávez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens).

Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Chucky Lozano (Napoli), Henry Martín (Club América), Alexis Vega (Chivas).

How far do you think Mexico will go in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.