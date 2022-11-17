Cristiano Ronaldo goes for his last chance to finally bring the trophy home. Read here to find out Portugal's schedule in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal arrive to Qatar with a 26-man squad which is probably their best roster in history. The team will play on their sixth consecutive World Cup (eighth overall) looking to hoist the trophy for the first time ever. Portugal got the third place led by Eusebio in 1966 and reached the semifinals with Figo in 2006.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, this World Cup is tremendously special and important because it will be his last one at 37 years-old. That's why teammates such as Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes or Joao Cancelo could finally help him to collect the one trophy he's been missing during his spectacular career.

In Qatar 2022, Portugal will play in a very tough Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. The schedule is crucial considering there's a strong possibility they might face Brazil really soon in an elimination game.

What is the schedule for Portugal in the Qatar 2022?

Portugal will make their debut in the 2022 World Cup facing Ghana on Thursday, November 24 at 11 AM (ET). That game is scheduled on the amazing Stadium 974, one of the most impressive venues in Qatar because it was built only with containers. A wonder of modern architecture.

The second game for Portugal is the toughest one in Group H against Uruguay and it will be played on Monday, November 28 at 2 PM (ET). The match will take place in Lusail Stadium.

The third and last rival for Portugal in the group stage will be South Korea on Friday, December 2 at 10 AM (ET) in Education City Stadium. If Portugal advance to the Round of 16 as first place of Group H, they will play on Tuesday, December 6 at 2 PM (ET) in Lusail Stadium against the second place of Group G. If Portugal classify as second place of Group H, they will play on Monday, December 5 at 2 PM (ET) again in Stadium 974. Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon are the teams in Group G.

