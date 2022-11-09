Brazil are the winningest team in World Cup history and one of the favorites to hoist the trophy in Qatar. In this article, you will find out what are the odds for the Verdeamerela compared to other powerhouses such as Argentina or France.

Brazil will play for a record 22nd World Cup in Qatar and are one of the favorites to win their sixth title. Right now, Brazil are the winningest team in World Cup history (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002), but, Germany could tie them as the greatest country of all-time. Italy could have done that too; nevertheless, North Macedonia eliminated the Azzurri in a major upset in the qualifiers.

Though Brazil are the best National Team in World Cup history, they haven't won the title in twenty years. During that span, the South American squad hasn't surpassed the quarterfinals three times (2006, 2010, 2018) and had the major disappointment of not winning the cup at home (2014).

Furthermore, Brazil just lost the 2021 Copa America final also at home and definitely want revenge at Qatar. Tite's team will be on Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Read here to find out which are the odds for Brazil to win the 2022 World Cup.

What are the odds for Brazil to win the World Cup in Qatar?

Even though Brazil lost the final of the 2021 Copa America in Maracana Stadium with Argentina, their qualifying process in CONMEBOL was extraordinary and that puts them as clear favorites in Qatar: 14 wins, 3 draws and no losses. Furthermore, an impressive +35 goal differential (40 in favor and only 5 against).

The final squad for Brazil is simply amazing with names such as Neymar, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Marquinhos and many others. Here you can find Tite's official roster for the 2022 World Cup.

Considering this scenario, Brazil are the top-favorites for the oddsmakers to conquer the World Cup in Qatar at +400. This means that if you place a $100 in a future bet, you could get $400 in return. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!