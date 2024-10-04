NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce may get a key weapon back despite Davante Adams' absence

Trending topics:
NFL

The NFL Week 5 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos on Sunday could see a key player return, despite Antonio Pierce's problems following the imminent departure of Davante Adams.

Antonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAntonio Pierce head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Ignacio Cairola

It hasn’t been an easy week for Antonio Pierce as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of Sunday’s NFL divisional clash with the Denver Broncos. On Tuesday, Davante Adams‘ trade request was confirmed, sparking a flurry of rumors. However, on Friday, just hours before another game, the coach was able to reclaim a key player for his team.

Adams is ruled out of the game against the Broncos. The injury report states that the wide receiver has a hamstring strain, but the fact is that the trade request and his possible landing with the New York Jets is reason enough to keep him out of the action.

The key player Pierce could get back for the Raiders‘ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday is none other than defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is listed as questionable. The 27-year-old sat out last weekend’s game with an ankle injury and missed two days of practice last week, but returned to the field on Friday.

Crosby has been a key weapon on the field for the Raiders, who sit fourth in the AFC West with a 2-2 record and are coming off a narrow 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Maxx Crosby stats in the 2024 NFL season

Crosby played in three of the Raiders’ four games this season, recording eight tackles and six assisted tackles (14 total). His best performance came in the Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens when he had six combined tackles.

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Crosby’s return could be big news for Antonio Pierce’s Las Vegas Raiders, who have a long list of injured players, including Davante Adams. Tackle Thayer Munford (knee), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), tight end Michael Mayer (personal dislocation), safety Trey Taylor (knee), running back Zamir White (groin) and linebacker Luke Masterson (knee) are also out against the Broncos.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

