NBA News: 76ers star Paul George reacts to the New York Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns trade

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George shared his thoughts on the New York Knicks' surprising trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a stunning move, the New York Knicks acquired Karl–Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick (via the Detroit Pistons). Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently weighed in on the trade.

The 76ers aren’t the only Eastern Conference team making major roster moves, and George believes the trade between Timberwolves and Knicks benefits both teams.

“It’s a win for a win,” George told reporters on Friday. “Giving up Julius for KAT. Both of those guys are very skilled and very good. I think for that group and what they envision, it’s giving them more space for Jalen [Brunson] and that offense to thrive.”

“KAT is obviously one of the best three-point shooting bigs in the league—probably in the history of the league,” George continued. “I get the dynamic they wanted there, but it’s going to be interesting. The Knicks are on the rise, just like us and a couple of other teams. They definitely made a splash with that pickup.”

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. David Berding/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards reacts to Knicks’ trade

The trade, announced last Friday, also took Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards by surprise. Edwards, who had a close relationship with Towns, shared his feelings about the deal during media day.

“I think everybody knows KAT’s my brother,” Edwards said. “So that definitely hurt. But it’s a business. I just gotta roll with it. They [Randle & DiVincenzo] aren’t here yet, so I’m ready to get to know them and figure it out as fast as we can because we’re trying to get back to where we were and go even further.”

Towns’ departure shocked many around the league, as the four-time All-Star had been a central figure in Chris Finch’s squad. The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals last season before falling to the Dallas Mavericks.

This trade has certainly shaken up the landscape of the Eastern Conference, with both the Knicks and 76ers hoping to capitalize on their strengthened rosters.

