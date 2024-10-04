Trending topics:
NBA News: 76ers star Paul George reacts to the New York Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns trade

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George shared his thoughts on the New York Knicks' surprising trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a picture at media day at 76ers Training Complex
By Gianni Taina

In a stunning move, the New York Knicks acquired KarlAnthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick (via the Detroit Pistons). Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently weighed in on the trade.

The 76ers aren’t the only Eastern Conference team making major roster moves, and George believes the trade between Timberwolves and Knicks benefits both teams.

“It’s a win for a win,” George told reporters on Friday. “Giving up Julius for KAT. Both of those guys are very skilled and very good. I think for that group and what they envision, it’s giving them more space for Jalen [Brunson] and that offense to thrive.”

KAT is obviously one of the best three-point shooting bigs in the league—probably in the history of the league,” George continued. “I get the dynamic they wanted there, but it’s going to be interesting. The Knicks are on the rise, just like us and a couple of other teams. They definitely made a splash with that pickup.”

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. David Berding/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards reacts to Knicks’ trade

The trade, announced last Friday, also took Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards by surprise. Edwards, who had a close relationship with Towns, shared his feelings about the deal during media day.

NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets real about MVP award pursuit with Minnesota Timberwolves

see also

NBA News: Anthony Edwards gets real about MVP award pursuit with Minnesota Timberwolves

I think everybody knows KAT’s my brother,” Edwards said. “So that definitely hurt. But it’s a business. I just gotta roll with it. They [Randle & DiVincenzo] aren’t here yet, so I’m ready to get to know them and figure it out as fast as we can because we’re trying to get back to where we were and go even further.”

Towns’ departure shocked many around the league, as the four-time All-Star had been a central figure in Chris Finch’s squad. The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals last season before falling to the Dallas Mavericks.

This trade has certainly shaken up the landscape of the Eastern Conference, with both the Knicks and 76ers hoping to capitalize on their strengthened rosters.

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

