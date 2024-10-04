MLB News: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers gain edge in NLDS with Padres' starting pitcher out

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani might have a slight edge over the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, as it was announced that one of the Friars' starting pitchers will be unavailable for the next round of the playoffs.

Good news for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani as they prepare to face the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, which begins on October 5. Ahead of the series, it was revealed that one of the Friars’ starting pitchers will need elbow surgery and won’t be available for the playoffs.

According to recent statements from Padres General Manager A.J. Preller, the team will be without Joe Musgrove, who requires Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2024 MLB season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…