Trending topics:
NBA

Klay Thompson's tough confession: What changed between his Warriors days and Mavericks move

As Klay Thompson gears up for his highly anticipated debut with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024-25 NBA season, the five-time All-Star reflected on his final years with the Golden State Warriors and how the transition to a new team has helped him reset mentally.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason in the first-ever six-team trade in NBA history, closing the chapter on a remarkable 13-year career with the Goden State Warriors. During his time there, Thompson experienced the pinnacle of success—championships, personal accolades, and league-wide recognition—but also battled injuries, poor performances, and mounting criticism.

Now, fully integrated into his new team, Thompson opened up about his struggles in recent seasons: The last two years were so tough for me, ’cause like, you try to measure yourself to what you were, and like, all the accomplishments and all that, and I let so much other crap get into my head”.

Then the 34-year-old small forward made a tough confession: “I forgot why I really play this game,” and added: “Yeah, ’cause I love it, you know? I’m trying to measure myself to everyone else’s standard.”

Advertisement

Thompson further explained how understanding that has helped him regain his confidence and joy for the game: “I didn’t realize how big a waste of energy that is, man… You’re gonna get people like, sometimes, they’re writing foul stuff, and don’t ever let that stop you from what you do, bro.” He expressed, “That’s why the summer’s been so big for me.”

Golden State Warriors Guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on during game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers

Golden State Warriors Guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on during game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers

Advertisement

Can the Mavericks win the NBA title?

Thompson knows what it takes to win. Over his 13 seasons with the Warriors, he was a key player in four NBA championship runs—2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Back then, he had the invaluable help of fellow superstars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and, briefly, Kevin Durant.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes big prediction about Kyrie Irving’s upcoming season

see also

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes big prediction about Kyrie Irving’s upcoming season

In Dallas, Thompson faces a new challenge. The Mavericks haven’t won a title since their lone championship in 2011, and while they reached the Finals last season, they fell short against the Boston Celtics. Maybe this year Kyrie Irving will find in Klay Thompson his ideal partner to get the job done.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: JJ Redick picks Lakers' standout player, and it's not LeBron James
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick picks Lakers' standout player, and it's not LeBron James

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes loses another wide receiver to injury
NFL

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes loses another wide receiver to injury

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce may get a key weapon back despite Davante Adams' absence
NFL

NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce may get a key weapon back despite Davante Adams' absence

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George reacts to the New York Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns trade
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George reacts to the New York Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns trade

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo