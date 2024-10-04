Klay Thompson's tough confession: What changed between his Warriors days and Mavericks move

As Klay Thompson gears up for his highly anticipated debut with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024-25 NBA season, the five-time All-Star reflected on his final years with the Golden State Warriors and how the transition to a new team has helped him reset mentally.

Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason in the first-ever six-team trade in NBA history, closing the chapter on a remarkable 13-year career with the Goden State Warriors. During his time there, Thompson experienced the pinnacle of success—championships, personal accolades, and league-wide recognition—but also battled injuries, poor performances, and mounting criticism.

Now, fully integrated into his new team, Thompson opened up about his struggles in recent seasons: “The last two years were so tough for me, ’cause like, you try to measure yourself to what you were, and like, all the accomplishments and all that, and I let so much other crap get into my head”.

Then the 34-year-old small forward made a tough confession: “I forgot why I really play this game,” and added: “Yeah, ’cause I love it, you know? I’m trying to measure myself to everyone else’s standard.”

Thompson further explained how understanding that has helped him regain his confidence and joy for the game: “I didn’t realize how big a waste of energy that is, man… You’re gonna get people like, sometimes, they’re writing foul stuff, and don’t ever let that stop you from what you do, bro.” He expressed, “That’s why the summer’s been so big for me.”

Golden State Warriors Guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on during game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers

Can the Mavericks win the NBA title?

Thompson knows what it takes to win. Over his 13 seasons with the Warriors, he was a key player in four NBA championship runs—2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Back then, he had the invaluable help of fellow superstars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and, briefly, Kevin Durant.

In Dallas, Thompson faces a new challenge. The Mavericks haven’t won a title since their lone championship in 2011, and while they reached the Finals last season, they fell short against the Boston Celtics. Maybe this year Kyrie Irving will find in Klay Thompson his ideal partner to get the job done.