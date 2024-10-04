This year has been a nightmare for the Kansas City Chiefs regarding injuries. Now, the AFC West club has lost another star wide receiver of Patrick Mahomes' offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a flawless 2024 NFL season in terms of wins. However, the AFC West club has struggled a lot with injuries, and now Patrick Mahomes has suffered the loss of another wide receiver because of it.

There is no doubt that the Chiefs have created a massive dynasty in recent years. Andy Reid, head coach of the club, has built a highly competitive roster, with a remarkable offense led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Unfortunately, the 2024 season has not been kind to the club. Injuries have plagued the Chiefs this year, and now Patrick Mahomes has lost another wide receiver early in the campaign.

Patrick Mahomes suffers the loss of another wide receiver

Even though the Chiefs are 4-0 in the 2024 season, things may get more complicated from now on. The AFC West club has suffered the loss of several players, as injuries have continued to disrupt their season.

The team signed Hollywood Brown earlier this year to be one of the primary targets for Patrick Mahomes. However, he suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation that will sideline him for the entire campaign.

Additionally, Rashee Rice, their second-year wideout, has also been injured. The Chiefs placed him on IR while conducting further tests, fearing a torn ACL that would end his season.

Unfortunately, the injuries keep piling up, with another wide receiver expected to miss time. Mecole Hardman is dealing with a knee issue and missed Friday’s practice ahead of their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kansas City has not yet announced if Mecole Hardman will be ruled out for the game. However, he is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup, which could be a significant loss for Patrick Mahomes.

Who are the wide receivers for the Chiefs?

Four wide receivers on the Chiefs have suffered injuries this year: Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Jaaron Hayek, and now Mecole Hardman. This has directly impacted Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps, though he still has some weapons left to rely on.

As of today, Xavier Worthy, Justin Jackson, and JuJu Smith-Schuster appear to be the primary wide receivers for the team. According to reports, the club is expected to sign another wideout if Rashee Rice does have a season-ending injury.

