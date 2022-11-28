Now that Ghana has beaten South Korea, Group H will be wide open. So, what happens if Portugal and Uruguay tie in their game? We'll break it down for you.

Portugal entered the FIFA World Cup as one of the biggest candidates to go the distance and win it all. They sure lived up to that hype in their first game vs. Ghana, beating them 3-2 in a game that could've been way more lopsided.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese side is currently sitting at the top of the Group H table with 3 points. So, a win vs. Uruguay would send them to the knockout stage with six points, regardless of what happens in the third matchup.

Uruguay couldn't beat South Korea in their debut. That goalless draw currently has them at the bottom of the table, as the Koreans lost 3-2 vs. Ghana in their second match. So, with Ghana also sitting at three points, what happens if Uruguay and Portugal tie in their game?

Qatar 2022: What Happens If Uruguay And Portugal Tie In The Group H Game?

Well, this sure wouldn't be the end of the world for Portugal. They'd still be at the top of the group and would need a draw vs. South Korea to move on to the next stage with five points. A win or even a loss to the Asians could also send them forward, depending on other results.

A tie would complicate things for the Uruguayans, though. Ghana needs a win to move on to the next stage, but even a tie could work in their favor if Portugal beat South Korea, as Portugal would have seven points, Ghana four points, Uruguay three points, and South Korea just 1 point.

Drawing vs. Portugal would force Uruguay to beat Ghana in the final game at all costs. But even that way, they could be eliminated if South Korea manages to beat Portugal in the final game, as there would be a three-way tie with four points.