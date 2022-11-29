The USMNT will play Iran in their last game of the group phase at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The USMNT knows there is only one option in order to get to the round of 16.

The USMNT are sitting with destiny in their own hands, after a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 0-0 stalemate with England, Gregg Berhalter’s side can realistically finish top of the group if certain results go their way.

Standing in the way of the round of 16 is an old foe at the World Cup, Iran, the Iranians have three points and with a win can also get to the round of 16, making their second ever World Cup clash more important than the one in France 98.

In the lead up to the match a lot has been made of the political tone the match takes between the USMNT and Iran. Even USMNT captain Tyler Adams and coach Gregg Berhalter had to answer unusual questions relating to Iran and US relations rather than the match itself. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

The USMNT will qualify for the round of 16 if they defeat Iran

If the USMNT defeats Iran it will result in the United States going through to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Most likely England will join the USA and Iran and Wales would be eliminated.

A defeat or even a draw by the USMNT would mean the end of the World Cup for the United States, who despite playing two very solid games have only been able to draw and have had issues putting the ball in the back of the net.