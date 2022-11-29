Senegal took care of business against Ecuador to qualify for the knockout round of Qatar 2022. Find out here where does the African team stand in the FIFA rankings.

In a dramatic Qatar 2022 group stage finale, Senegal punched a ticket to the next round of the FIFA World Cup by claiming a crucial 2-1 victory over Ecuador. The African team arrived on Matchday 3 sitting third in Group A, but a win saw it overtake the South American nation.

The reigning Afcon champions overcame the odds, as not many predicted them to make it out of the group after losing to the Netherlands in their debut. Aliou Cisse's men, however, bounced back with consecutive wins.

Senegal first got the job done against the host nation, later claiming a hard-fought triumph against Ecuador in a must-win game to stay in Qatar. Now that they're through to the knockout phase, many wonder what's their FIFA ranking.

Senegal's FIFA ranking: Where do the African champions rank?

Senegal are 18th in the FIFA World ranking, last released on October 6. Of course, their performance in Qatar will probably see them reach a higher position when the governing body releases the updated ranking.

In the meantime, the question everyone makes is how far will they go in the tournament. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

