The USMNT will be playing their 11th FIFA World Cup, just how far has the USMNT gotten in soccer’s biggest event? Find out below.

Qatar 2022: What is the furthest the USMNT have gone in the FIFA World Cup?

The USMNT is getting ready to surprise the world at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gregg Berhalter’s side will field the young talents of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah among others. The United States will participate in Group B with England, Wales, and Iran.

Since 1990 the USMNT have played in every World Cup except the 2018 tournament, where the nation did not qualify. The USA’s history at the World Cup is a modest one despite having a great start to it in the 1930 and 1934 tournaments.

So, what is the furthest the USMNT have gone at a World Cup? You have to go back to 1930 to get the answer. Here is the USMNT’s modest history at the FIFA World Cup.

The furthest the USMNT have gone in a World Cup

The USMNT placed 3rd in the 1930 tournament held in Uruguay. The 1930 World Cup was the first ever FIFA World Cup and the USMNT were able to defeat Belgium and Paraguay in the group stage with Bert Patenaude scoring the first ever World Cup hat trick in history against Paraguay. The United States would lose to Argentina in the semifinals 6-1.

Of the 11 tournaments the USMNT have participated in, Uruguay 1930 was their best finish, in the modern era (1990 onward) the USMNT’s best performance was in 2002 when the team coached by Bruce Arena made it to the quarterfinals. In 2010 and 2014 the USMNT made it to the round of 16 with almost equal performances in both tournaments. 1998 and 2006 would see the USMNT not make it past the first round.

Has the US men's soccer team ever won a World Cup medal?

Technically yes, the USMNT finished 3rd in 1930 due to their final standing in the tournament above Yugoslavia. The national team did not receive a third-place medal rather a recognition from FIFA.