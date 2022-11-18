With Qatar 2022 finally getting started, many questions arise around the big tournament. Check out here when do the yellow cards are wiped out at a FIFA World Cup.

We’ve been waiting for this moment for four and a half years. Qatar 2022 is here, now it’s time to enjoy this exciting edition of the FIFA World Cup and follow every stage of the tournament.

The inaugural game will see the host nation and Ecuador face off on Sunday, November 20, on Matchday 1 of Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium. The grand final will take place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Apart from studying their rivals, teams will have to track their own behavior throughout the tournament, as players can miss games due to yellow card accumulation.

When are the yellow cards wiped out at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup?

While in most league competitions it takes five yellow cards for a player to be suspended (or three in the UEFA Champions League), in World Cups players with two yellow cards (whether in the same or different games) get a one-match ban.

The yellow card count carries from the group stage to the knockout phase, but it is reset to zero in the semifinals. That means players won’t miss a final due to yellow card accumulation from different games. They can still be ruled out if they see the red card in the semis.

But the semifinals don’t wipe out suspensions. Therefore, players who receive their second yellow card in the quarterfinals do miss the following round. But those who get to the semis with just one yellow card, have the count cleared to zero.

Watch the World Cup on fuboTV

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Who do you think will win the tournament? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.