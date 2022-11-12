Winning the World Cup is every country's dream. Hoist the trophy in different continents, that's a feat reserved only for the great ones. Read here to find out if any National Team have done that.

Throughout the history of the World Cup, there have been some incredible records which seemed impossible to achieve. For example, Brazil became the first team to win three tournaments (1958, 1962, 1970) and earned the right to keep permanently the Jules Rimet trophy.

The three-peat is another amazing challenge which has never been done. Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) are the only National Teams who got really close by winning the tournament in two consecutive editions. However, three straight times might be an unreachable record for eternity.

Another difficult challenge for any National Team is to win the World Cup in different continents. For many decades, the America-Europe rivalry depended almost on who did it first. Read here to find out if any country has conquered this massive endeavor.

How many teams have won the World Cup in different continents?

In the 1958 World Cup at Sweden, Brazil conquered what seemed impossible. For the first time in history, a National Team won the trophy outside of their home continent. Uruguay won in America (1930, 1950), Italy did it in Europe (1934, 1938) and Germany too (1954).

The greatness of that feat led by a 17-year old Pelé took its real magnitude when decades started to pass and no one could repeat the achievement. Then, Brazil did it again. In the 2002 World Cup in Japan-South Korea, the Verdeamarela became the first and only team to win the trophy in three different continents (America, Asia and Europe).

In 2014, Germany finally broke that barrier too. The Mannschaft gave a spectacular performance in Brazil and became the second team ever to win the World Cup in two different continents. Now, in Qatar 2022, they could join Brazil with a title in three continents.