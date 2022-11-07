Gregg Berhalter has eight assistant coaches on the USMNT to bounce ideas off of, who are they and what is their function?

The USMNT is getting ready to surprise the world at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gregg Berhalter’s side will field the young talents of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah among others. The United States will participate in Group B with England, Wales, and Iran.

Entering the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter has a record of 36-10-10 with an impressive +78 goal differential. As national team coach Gregg Berhalter has won two continental championships in the 2019/2020 Concacaf Nations League and the 2021 Gold Cup.

Gregg Berhalter did not do it alone but rather with a group of dedicated assistant coaches that have helped the former Columbus Crew boss along the way.

USMNT Assistant Coaches

The official assistant coaches to Gregg Berhalter are B.J. Callaghan, former FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez, and former Colorado Rapids coach Anthony Hudson.

The rest of the coaching staff breaks down as follows:

Goalkeeper coach - England Aron Hyde

Scout and opponent analyst - Eric Laurie

Head performance expert- Steve Tashjian

Movement and conditioning coach - Darcy Norman

Set piece coach - Lars Knudsen