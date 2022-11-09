Only one player has the record for most goals in a World Cup match, scoring 5 in 90 minutes. Here is a look at the awkward career of Oleg Salenko.

Qatar 2022: Who is the player with the most goals in a single FIFA World Cup match?

Russia’s Oleg Salenko is known throughout the world for one thing, scoring five goals in one FIFA World Cup match. The date was June 28, 1994, and the match was between two sides who had nothing to play for, Russia and Cameroon.

Brazil and Sweden had qualified to the round of 16 in USA 94 and Russia and Cameroon had only bragging rights to play for. Russia would pounce on Cameroon quickly and when it was all said and done, Russia had defeated Cameroon 6-1, their striker Oleg Salenko scored 5 goals in the match.

As of 2022, Oleg Salenko is the only player ever to win the Golden Boot award on a team eliminated from the World Cup finals at the group stage. Salenko’s massive game made him the joint top scorer of the tournament along with Hristo Stoichkov. Here is a review of the career of Oleg Salenko.

Who was Oleg Salenko?

Oleg Salenko was not exactly a top rate striker he had modest numbers for an exception during his time at Spanish side Logroñés where he scored 23 goals in 47 games. After his big World Cup game, a disappointing spell at Valencia followed with only 7 goals in 25 matches.

Salenko would play for Rangers, İstanbulspor, Córdoba, and finish his career with Polish side Pogoń Szczecin. His best run was in Turkey with İstanbulspor where he had 11 goals in 18 matches. Salenko had a range of injury issues which led to his retirement.



