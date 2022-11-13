He is one of the great promises of Manchester United. Despite her youth, she has managed to have a very good reputation in the Premier League. However, she will not go to Qatar and here we tell you why.

It is one of the jewels of soccer worldwide. Despite being only 18 years old, he is already shining at Manchester United, where he is not yet a starter, but he does have several minutes. Alejandro Garnacho is undoubtedly the great promise of the "Red Devils" to get out of the bad times they have been living for many years.

Alejandro Garnacho was born on July 1, 2004 in Madrid, Spain. The striker also has Argentine nationality, for which he could be called to play for this country, and in fact he was called by Lionel Scaloni for some qualifying games, in addition to playing for the Argentine under-20 team.

In other words, there was a great effort for the player born in Spain to play for Argentina instead of for the country where he was born. Despite this, coach Lionel Scaloni decided that the player, a great presence at Manchester United as mentioned above, should not be part of the Argentine squad in Qatar.

Why is Alejandro Garnacho missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The truth is that, despite Alejandro Garnacho's great moment, there are many more experienced players who are at a great moment in their careers (for example, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, etc.). The huge number of quality strikers left out, for example, great players like Angel Correa.

Dybala was in doubt until the end and that perhaps would have given him the opportunity to one more striker, but finally the current Roma player will arrive in conditions for the World Cup so Lionel Scaloni was inclined to take him.

